Babycare And Feeding Room Inaugurated At Taj Mahal

The Babycare and Feeding room in Taj Mahal has been inaugurated for female tourists, the minister said.

Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel today inaugurated a Babycare and Feeding Room in the complex of Taj Mahal in Agra and began the operation of a water conservation system at the historic site.

The Babycare and Feeding room in Taj Mahal has been inaugurated for the convenience of female tourists, the Union Minister said.

He urged all the officials and citizens to take a vow for keeping iconic heritage sites clean and making it accessible for all visitors.

Outlining Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for the people of the country to join hands for water conservation and create a Jan-Andolan along the lines of the Swachh Bharat Mission, he also inaugurated a water conservation system.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.