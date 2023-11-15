Baby Blue Whale Washed Ashore In Maharashtra Unable To Find Its Way Back

The blue whale washed ashore in Ratnagiri district yesterday.

A 40-foot baby blue whale is stranded on a shore in Maharashtra, unable to find its way back despite being pushed into the waters by the locals and forest officials.

The blue whale washed ashore in Ratnagiri district yesterday. The local forest officials tried to push it back into the waters to save its life, but it could not find its way back and returned to the shore.

Every attempt at sending it back failed, prompting the officials to seek the help of the Indian Navy. While a Naval chopper is set to arrive in the evening for the rescue operation, it seems unlikely that the baby animal will make it.

Blues whales are the largest animal species on earth that can grow up to over 90 feet. Several incidents of whales getting washed ashore has been reported this year.

In August, a Bryde's whale calf died after getting washed ashore twice in two days in Gujarat's Surat as all efforts to rescue and release it back into the water failed.

A month prior to that, a blue whale was washed ashore at a beach in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam. The 25-foot whale weighed five tons, according to local reports.