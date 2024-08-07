Breathtaking Video Shows Diver Swimming Next To Blue Whale In Maldives

The awe-inspiring encounter between a human and nature has left internet users stunned.

In an unforgettable underwater adventure, a lucky diver had the privilege of swimming alongside a magnificent blue whale in the crystal-clear waters of the Maldives. The heart-stopping moment was captured in a stunning video, which has left the internet mesmerised.

The footage transports viewers to a magical underwater wonderland, where the diver glides effortlessly beside the whale's massive form. As the video unfolds, the diver named Laikko swims daringly close to the whale's majestic fin before pausing, turning, and gazing directly at the camera.

''The best moment of my life gliding along with the largest animal on earth blue whale,'' the video was captioned on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

The awe-inspiring encounter between a human and nature has left internet users stunned. However, some were also terrified. One user said, ''Probably one of the most beautiful moments I have ever seen in my entire life. Left me breathless.''

Another commented, ''What if whales perceive the world upside down, so going to get air is like touching the ground and diving deep is like flying into space?''

A third wrote, ''How do people find the courage to do this?! I'm terrified just looking at this.''

A fourth added, ''Took me a moment to understand blue bro was under water and not in the sky.''

Notably, Blue whales are the largest animals to have ever existed on Earth, with some reaching lengths of up to 33 meters (108 feet) and weighing up to 180 metric tons (200 tons). A blue whale's heart alone can weigh as much as a car, around 400 pounds (180 kg). Despite their massive size, they can swim at speeds of up to 30 kilometres per hour (19 miles per hour).

Scientists estimate that blue whales can live for around 80-90 years. Blue whales are listed as Endangered on the IUCN Red List, due to habitat loss, ship strikes, and historical overhunting.