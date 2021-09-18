'Disillusioned In BJP, Not OK With Being Benched': Babul Supriyo To NDTV

Former Union Minister Babul Supriyo today said he was disillusioned with the BJP, of which he was a member till recently, and quit because he was not okay with being benched.

"I worked hard for the BJP but am not okay with sitting on the bench. I was disillusioned," he told NDTV.

In August, the Asansol MP said he was quitting politics after being dropped as Union Minister of State for Environment. Calling himself a "one-team player," he had said he won't be joining any other party.

He, however, joined Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress today.

"If opportunity comes your way, you should decide, and I have decided to take this," Mr Supriyo told reporters today.