Azam Khan's Son Arrested For Violating Prohibitory Orders In UP's Rampur

Samajwadi Party legislator Abdullah Azam Khan, son of party lawmaker Azam Khan was on Thursday arrested by Uttar Pradesh police for allegedly violating section 144, which prohibits unlawful assembly of more than five people.

Abdullah Khan was protesting along with his supporters when the police took them into custody.

Before the arrest, he told reporters, "We are fighting for our rights. This is injustice. People are being framed in false cases. There is no law and order in the state."

Earlier in the day, the police had stopped Samajwadi Party workers in Moradabad who were proceeding towards Rampur with their leader, Dharmendra Yadav for a show of strength for party leader Azam Khan and his son after police carried out raids at Jauhar University earlier this week. Over 800 police personnel have been deployed across the district to maintain law and order situation, said police.

Abdullah Khan was earlier detained on Wednesday for allegedly obstructing officials during a raid at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

On Tuesday, police carried out a raid at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University and recovered more than 100 expensive books allegedly stolen from other institutes in Rampur.

The search was conducted at Mumtaz Central Library of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, of which Azam Khan is the Chancellor.

The police claimed to have recovered more than 2,500 expensive books, stolen furniture and manuscripts so far.

According to police, an FIR was lodged at Thanaganj police station, claiming that several expensive books and manuscripts were stolen from Madrasa Aliya and other institutes in the city.

Four people working at the library were taken to the police station for questioning.

