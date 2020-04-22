AYUSH Ministry Calls For Research Into COVID-19 Treatment

Coronavirus: Researchers have to maintain AYUSH or ICMR guidelines, the government has said.

The Ministry of AYUSH has asked scientists and researchers to look for a cure for the COVID-19 pandemic that has infected around 24 lakh people globally. So far, there is no cure for COVID-19. But over the last few days, the AYUSH Ministry has received over 2000 proposals claiming possible treatments.

The notification from the ministry came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa and Naturopathy) practitioners to pitch in to tackle the pandemic. Nearly 20,000 people contracted coronavirus in the country, of whom 640 people died and more than 3800 people recovered.

The notification has called for research into "prophylactic measures, intervention during the quarantine, asymptomatic and symptomatic cases of COVID -19, public health research, survey, lab based research etc. to generate evidence".

"Since there are no specific regulatory provisions in the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules 1945 for conduct of clinical trials of Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathy formulation on prevention/ management of COVID 19, it is felt necessary to make efforts for development of drugs based on any AYUSH systems recognised under Drugs Cosmetics Act 1940," the government also said in the notification.

While undertaking research, it would be mandatory for organisations to get their proposals approved by their scientific advisory bodies and Institutional Ethics Committee, the government has said. In case it is a clinical trial, the project should be registered with the CTRI, the Clinical Trials Registry of India.

"The clinical research should also be conducted as per AYUSH guidelines for clinical research or ICMR guidelines," the notification read, referring to the Indian Council of Medical Research, the country's nodal body in the fight against the virus.

Guidelines also have been drawn regarding the sample size.

"We have received many proposals over phone, emails and even in social media in last two weeks," an official of the ministry said.

The efficacy of ayurvedic medicines in the treatment of coronavirus is yet to be determined as the virus is new.

But the government of India has been promoting the use of Ayurveda-based immunity boosting procedures. In fact some Ayurveda medicines are very popular for various flu ailments across the country.

On March 28, PM Modi praised the efforts of the ministry while interacting with AYUSH practitioners through a video conference, and suggested that AYUSH medicine producers utilise their resources to manufacture essential items such as sanitisers.

World 25,63,480 Cases 17,04,478 Active 6,81,582 Recovered 1,77,420 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 25,63,480 and 1,77,420 have died; 17,04,478 are active cases and 6,81,582 have recovered as on April 22, 2020 at 7:56 am.