Ayudha Pooja: Instruments Worshipped On This Day. Leaders Extend Greetings

Ayudha Pooja: On this day, astra or instruments are worshipped.

On Ayudha Pooja today, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam extended greetings. Ayudha Pooja, a part of 9-day Navratri festival, is also called "Astra Pooja," where instruments are worshipped. It is called by different names in different places. In Tamil Nadu, Ayudha Pooja is celebrated as Ayudha Pujai, in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as Aayudha Pooja, in Kerala as Ayudha Puja Astra Puja or Ayudha Puja in Odisha, Shastra Puja or Ayudha Puja/ Khande Navami in Maharashtra, and in Karnataka (in erstwhile Mysore State) as Ayudha Puje.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit said Ayudha Pooja being celebrated on Monday marks the triumph of the forces of goodness over evil.

"The concept of Durga as the protector of the human race is embodied in the celebrations of Navarathri, on which day we narrate hymns on her victory over the evil forces," he said in a Raj Bhavan message.

Greeting people for Vijayadasami, Purohit said, "On this auspicious occasion, I extend my best wishes to the people of Tamil Nadu to promote communal harmony, diversity, creatively offer opportunities for civic pride and improve their standard of living."

In a joint message, Mr Palaniswami and Mr Panneerselvam said people used Ayudha Pooja to honour the tools used and to pray for their business to flourish.

Vijayadasami marks the launch of good initiatives like beginning of new education, industrial ventures, the leaders said.

Mathura MP Hema Malini tweeted, "Maha Navami is believed to be the day when Durga Maa defeated the evil Mahishasura. Also known as Durga Navami ths day is celebrated on the ninth day of Navratri and the fourth day of Durga Puja. It is also celebrated as Ayudha puja or Saraswathi puja in the south."

Maha Navami is believed to be the day when Durga Maa defeated the evil Mahishasura. Also known as Durga Navami ths day is celebrated on the ninth day of Navratri and the fourth day of Durga Puja. It is also celebrated as Ayudha puja or Saraswathi puja in the south.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakaran also extended his greetings on Ayudha Pooja.

