Why Ram Mandir Official Wants Pilgrims To Skip Jan 22 Event In Ayodhya

Ayodhya is turning into a tourist hub (File)

Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh is set to witness a huge rush of pilgrims on January 22 for the grand opening of the Ram Mandir when a new idol of 'Ram Lalla' will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum or 'garbhagriha' of the temple.

It's a dream come true for many in the country. People across the states are planning to visit the temple town next month.

Ayodhya is turning into a tourist hub with people setting up homestays at their houses. The property prices have been peaking as the date of inauguration approaches. Investors, hoteliers and business owners have rushed into the city, pushing up property prices by as much as thrice the original price

Local authorities are gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors for the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Mandir, stepping up security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth experience for the tourists.

Security cameras have been installed across the town and drones will be used to review the security, officials said.

Officials said about 4,000 saints are expected for the mega event in Ayodhya which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Ram Mandir Trust Secretary, however, has asked people to celebrate the event by visiting local temples in their cities and towns to avoid overcrowding in Ayodhya.

"Don't come to Ayodhya on January 22. Assemble at the temple nearest to you, irrespective of whether its small or big. Go to the temple which is feasible for you," said Champat Rai.

"We can't guarantee a feast for the devotees, but we will ensure that they get basic meals and a place to sleep, if not air-conditioned rooms," said Mr Rai.

He said that the sanctum sanctorum is ready, so is the idol, but it could take another two years for the entire temple to be constructed.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. The main rituals at the consecration ceremony will be performed by Lakshmi Kant Dixit.

The government is also planning to build a 4.40-acre Tourism Facilitation Center in Ayodhya. Under the project, various commercial centres, including a tourism office, passenger accommodation, art and craft centre, food court, shopping mart, and parking space, will be developed in the tourist centre.

The international airport being built in Ayodhya is expected to be finished by the end of this month, Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)