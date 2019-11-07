'No Slogans, Sweets OK': Hindu Groups' Dos And Don'ts For Ayodhya Verdict

The verdict in Ayodhya case is expected to be announced before November 17 (File)

Volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) have been asked by their leaders to refrain from taking out processions or raising slogans if the upcoming judgment in the Babri Mosque-Ram Temple title suit case comes in their favour, sources say. The directive has been issued amid the centre and Uttar Pradesh government's efforts to prevent any law and order problem ahead of the verdict, which is likely to be announced before Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi's retirement on November 17.

Issuing guidelines, the two prominent Hindu groups have told workers they can light lamps in their houses, distribute sweets and visit temples to celebrate, sources said.

The dispute involves 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya, which right-wing activists believe was the birthplace of Lord Ram. A 16th Century mosque - said to have been built by the Mughal Emperor Babur -- which stood at the spot was razed in December 1992 by right-wing activists. In the days that followed, 2,000 people died in riots across the country.

In its 2010 verdict, the Allahabad High Court had divided the disputed land among the three main litigants--the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. Fourteen appeals were filed against the judgement.

The Supreme Court has conducted day-to-day hearings after a meditation panel failed to arrive at a decision in August this year. The court has reserved its verdict in the case.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday met leaders of the RSS and Muslim groups, and stressed on maintaining peace in any circumstance.

"A historic dialogue was held today in which Muslim intellectuals and clerics participated. At the meeting, it was stressed that all efforts should be made to strengthen the unity and brotherhood in the country under all circumstances," Mr Naqvi had said after the meeting.

"Kahin par bhi jeet ka junooni jashn aur haar ka hahakaari hungama nahin hona chahiye, usse bachna chahiye (Nowhere, should the verdict be celebrated excessively as a victory, nor should there be a brouhaha over the defeat. We should completely avoid this)," he had added.

The centre on Thursday issued an alert to all states and union territories about posting adequate security at sensitive places. It has sent 4000 paramilitary personnel to Uttar Pradesh in view of the upcoming judgment.

Around 12,000 police personnel have been deployed in the state to maintain law and order. The Ayodhya police have launched a mobile application by which they will monitor the ground situation with help from 16,000 volunteers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly asked his council of ministers to refrain from making "unnecessary remarks" and maintain an atmosphere of peace and harmony, news agency PTI reported today.

