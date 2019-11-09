Ahead Of Ayodhya Verdict, Priyanka Gandhi Tweets Appeal For Peace

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted an appeal for peace ahead of the verdict. (File)

Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday urged the people to maintain the thousand-year-old tradition of unity and social harmony.

In a series of tweets, Priyanka Gandhi, who is also the in-charge for the eastern Uttar Pradesh said: "As you all know that today the Supreme Court verdict over Ayodhya is to come, we have to ensure that whatever be the decision of the court we all have the responsibility to maintain the thousand-year-old tradition of social harmony, unity and mutual love."

She also said that this country is of Mahatma Gandhi and asked everyone to follow his message of peace and non-violence.

The top court will pronounce the judgement in the title dispute case on Saturday.

A five judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Chief Justice-designate Justice SA Bobde, Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice SA Nazeer, had reserved the judgement on October 16, after 40 days of daily hearing on the matter, which began on August 6.

On the last day of the hearing, the Hindu parties urged the court to take into consideration faith of the millions of people attached with the birthplace of Lord Ram, and the Muslim parties pleaded to restore the Babri Masjid, as it was, before the demolition in 1992. Both sides were involved in intense arguments in the last phase of the hearing, and it appeared high-pitched arguments had led to chaos in the courtroom.

The court began the daily hearing after the court-appointed mediation panel headed by former Supreme Court Justice FMI Kalifulla and comprising spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar along with senior advocate Sriram Panchu, failed to develop a consensus among the parties to arrive at an amicable solution.

On the last day hearing the Muslim parties urged the court to allow the matter to be settled between parties without passing a judgement. A faction in the Sunni Waqf Board, Uttar Pradesh, had apparently conceded title of the dispute to the Hindu side on terms and conditions. A representative of this faction told the media that the nature of dispute requires settlement and not judgement, which is essential to maintain peace in the country.

