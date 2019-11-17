More Land Needed To Create Ayodhya Temple Township: Architect

Mr Sompura made the design for the Ram Mandir nearly 30 years ago (File)

After the Supreme Court ordered construction of a Ram Temple on the disputed site in Ayodhya, the main architect of the temple, Chandrakant Sompura said on Sunday more land would be needed to create a township for the temple.

Mr Sompura, who made the design for the Ram Mandir nearly 30 years ago, said: "The construction of the temple itself would not take up much space, but for the construction of the township, we need more land."

"Right now, we have included a hall for food, a bhog shala, a Pujari quarter, and also a place for visitors to stay. However, we need to construct hospitals and hotels, so that it will be a township of its own and attract people from all across the country and even foreigners," he added.

Mr Sompura also said that the temple will consist of nearly 250 pillars, and that each pillar will contain nearly 16 statues of Ram.

"The Ram Lalla statue in the 'garbhagriha' would be around 7 feet tall," he said.

Speaking on the changes from the earlier designs of the temple, Mr Sompura stated that the changes will be made only if they are in accordance with the 'Shastra', as the concept of Shastra is essential in the construction of any Hindu temple.

While speaking on the estimated cost of the project, Mr Sompura said: "Earlier the construction material used to cost Rs 50, now the same material costs around Rs 700. So, the completion of the project would cost nearly Rs 50-60 crores, excluding the development cost."

