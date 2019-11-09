'Ayodhya Verdict Has Brought Joy, Relief To Both Communities': Sri Sri Ravishankar

Ayodhya verdict has paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravishankar, who was part of a three-member mediation panel in Ayodhya's Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, on Saturday described the Supreme Court verdict on the matter as "historic" and said it has brought "joy and relief" to people of both the communities from a long-standing dispute.

In an unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court on Saturday paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

In one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India's history, a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century old Ayodhya dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation.

Sri Sri Ravishankar told reporters that he "wholeheartedly" welcomes the judgement of the Supreme Court and the case which had been going on for long has finally reached a conclusion. He urged people to maintain peace and harmony in the society.

"I wholeheartedly welcome the historic judgment of the Hon. Supreme Court. This has brought joy and relief to people of both communities from a long-standing dispute," he said in a tweet.

The top court first appointed a three-member mediation panel, comprising Justice FMI Kallifulla, spiritual leader and founder of the Art of Living Foundation Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate and renowned mediator Sriram Panchu.

But when the Supreme Court was told that the four-month-long mediation proceedings did not result in any final settlement, it decided to take up the matter in marathon hearings.

Yoga guru Ramdev also praised the judgement and said the "we should set an example of unity in front of the world".

"Hindu brothers should set an example by helping Muslim brothers in construction of mosque," he told reporters.

He further said no celebrations should be held which would hurt the sentiments of anyone.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said that Ashok Singhal, former international working president of Vishva Hindu Parishad and in-charge of the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi movement, should be conferred with Bharat Ratna.

"At this hour of victory let us remember Shri Ashok Singhal. Namo Govt must immediately announce Bharat Ratna for him," he said in a tweet.

"Only when Lord Rama wanted, the green light for re-building the temple is being given. JaI Shri Ram," he said in another tweet.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.