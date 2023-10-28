Ayodhya To Get Museum Showcasing Rich Architectural Traditions Of Temples

25 acres land identified for museum to showcase rich architectural traditions of temples in Ayodhya.

A museum to showcase rich architectural traditions of Indian temples will be built in Ayodhya and 25 acres of land has been identified for the project following a suggestion from Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the city should take up projects to ensure an extended stay of pilgrims visiting the Ram temple.

PM Modi made the suggestion to senior functionaries of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust who met him on October 25 to invite him for the consecration ceremony at the under-construction Ram temple on January 22. The prime minister agreed to it and said he felt blessed that he would witness the historic occasion.

Sources said a host of other projects are also being undertaken in Ayodhya on these lines so that pilgrims arriving in the town to pay obeisance at the Ram temple find enough reasons to stay for a long period.

During his interaction with the trust's members, sources said, the prime minister told that people's faith in God may bring them to holy places but it does not necessarily guarantee their extended stay. This can only be ensured through other efforts, he said, making his suggestions, they added.

PM Modi's philosophy is the driving force behind multiple projects being taken up in Ayodhya and the idea behind them is to ensure that people visiting the city do not only see the temple but stay there for a few days to see other attractions as well, sources said.

A major project being taken up on these lines is the museum to showcase architectures of Indian temples. It will display various facets of the rich architectural traditions of temples from across the country.

Other projects include the 'Ram Charit Manas Experience Centre' which will depict the life of Lord Ram in an engaging manner while a world-class wax museum will depict various subjects related to Ram's era, they said.

A mega multimedia foundation park is also being constructed in the shape of a lotus flower besides projects such as Ayodhya Haat and Ayodhya Aerocity.

