Ahead Of Ram Temple Event, Big Warning On QR Code Fraud To Loot Devotees

As the grand consecration ceremony for Ram Temple in Ayodhya approaches, a shocking racket to loot the faithful in the temple's name has come to light. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has warned how cyber criminals have put out social media messages, seeking donations in the name of the temple. These messages also have a QR code. Scan-and-pay and the money goes to the swindlers.

VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal said the matter has been flagged to the Home Ministry and police chiefs in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. He stressed that Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust overseeing the construction of the temple, has not authorised anyone to collect funds.

In a video message, Mr Bansal said they have recently been informed about the "ugly" attempts to collect money in the temple's name. "Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Nyas has not authorised anyone to collect funds. I have written to the Home Ministry, Uttar Pradesh DGP and Delhi's Commissioner of Police, seeking strict action so that people do not fall prey to such frauds. People need to be careful too," he said. "This is an occasion for joy, we are sending out invitations. We will not accept any donation," he said.

The matter, it is learnt, came to light after social media messages and phone calls asked people to donate to the temple. One of the persons who received a call shared the number with VHP workers. A VHP worker called the number and the fraudsters' tactics were on display.

The VHP has shared an audio clip of the recorded phone call, the authenticity of which cannot be verified by NDTV. In the call, the VHP worker poses as someone who wanted to donate to the temple. When the caller says he wants to donate Rs 11,000 and others in the village were also keen to make donations, the alleged fraudster on the other side asks for a WhatsApp number where he can send the QR code.

To convince the caller, the alleged fraudster says the names and contact details of donors were being noted down and that they would be invited to the Ram Temple once construction work was completed. At one point, the alleged fraudster says a "war has broken out between Hindu and Muslim societies" and that the "Muslims are not letting the temple construction proceed". "So we are collecting donation to build the temple," he is heard saying.

When the caller asks for his name, the alleged fraudster says he is based out of Ayodhya and there are several groups collecting money for the temple.