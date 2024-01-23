In A Makeshift Tent Since 1949, What Happens To Old Ram Lalla Idol Now

The old Ram lalla idol has been in a makeshift temple since 1949. (File)

The opening ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was a grand affair, celebrated by millions of Hindus not just in India, but across the globe. But another major event that was being planned was the installation of the old Ram Lalla idol, which has been in a makeshift tent-like structure since it reportedly appeared inside the Babri Masjid on the night of December 22, 1949.

Several people claim that they saw a Ram idol mysteriously appear in the Babri Majid, which intensified religious sentiments around the site and led to a legal battle that went on for decades.

Yesterday, a new idol sculpted by Mysuru-based artist Arun Yogiraj was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple during the grand 'pran pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya. The 51-inch idol, carved from black stone, is dressed in a yellow dhoti with a golden crown, and necklaces, holding a golden bow and arrow.

The old idol will also be moved into the new temple and placed on the throne, officials and priests said. He will be seated on a throne opposite the new Ram Lalla idol.

"The lord who is already there will also move to the temple. Ceremonies are being performed. The idol which is in the temporary temple will also move to the garbha griha (sanctum sanctorum)," Nripendra Misra, chairman of the temple construction committee, tells NDTV.

"You will have a standing idol of Ram Lalla, and also the 'murti' (idol) which appeared in 1949. Both idols will be at the singhasan (throne)," he added.

Mr Misra says that the deity will be moved from the makeshift tent to the temple by priests after some rituals.

The opening of the temple was a mega affair attended by a galaxy of film stars, sportspersons, musicians, industrialists, and other noted personalities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the 'Pran Pratishta' proceedings, urged Indians to light a diya and celebrate the event as Diwali - a festival that marks Lord Ram's homecoming after he defeated Ravan.

The event ignited religious fervour across India, with many states declaring a holiday, stock markets shut and homes and businesses illuminated.

The temple has been built on a 2.67-acre site inside a 70-acre complex and only its first phase is ready. The second and final phase is expected to be completed by December 2025.

The project is estimated to cost Rs 1,500 crores and is entirely funded by donations from within the country.