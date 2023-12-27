Watch: Ram Temple Construction Nearly Complete, Decoration To Begin Soon

Nearly 8,000 dignitaries have been invited to attend the consecration ceremony on January 22.

The much-awaited inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is less than a month away and work is picking up pace in the city, even as devotees from across the country have already begun visiting the site to witness the construction of the temple complex. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Ayodhya on Saturday to inaugurate the newly constructed airport as well as the new terminal of the railway station.

NDTV visited Ayodhya on Wednesday and found that construction activities are in full swing on the first phase of the Ram Temple, which is expected to be completed in a few days. Decoration work will begin after that.

The site is dotted with mounds of Makrana Marble brought from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district and stone from other places that are being used in the construction of the grand temple.

Nearly 8,000 dignitaries have been invited to attend the consecration ceremony on January 22 and 15% of the people working at the site will also get invites. When NDTV spoke to a labourer, he said, "I am very happy that the temple is being inaugurated. We have been working here for a year. If we are invited on January 22, we will definitely attend."

Security arrangements have also been put in place for the ceremony. Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai has said the decoration work will begin in a few days.

Airport, Railway Station

Another mega event will take place on Saturday, when PM Modi will inaugurate the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport as well as the new terminal of the railway station

Airlines will offer flights from Ayodhya to major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Ahmedabad. The airport will be able to handle two-three flights in an hour and also reflect the city's culture.

The new terminal of the railway station will also have a touch of Hindu mythology while extending top-tier amenities to passengers.