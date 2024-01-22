Isha Ambani, Brother Akash Attend Grand Ceremony, Here's What They Said

Isha Ambani, chairman of Reliance Retail, is attending the grand Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishta' ceremony with her husband Anand Piramal. She said that she is overjoyed to be in Ayodhya for the opening of the temple, an occasion that is being hailed as Diwali -- the festivities that marked Lord Ram's homecoming after the battle with Ravan.

"Today is one of the most sacred days for us. I am overjoyed to be here," Ms Ambani told reporters.

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh | Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal arrive at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pranpratishtha ceremony



Isha Ambani says, "Today is one of the most sacred days for us. I am overjoyed to be here."



Dressed in a yellow dress, the Reliance Industries limited director, arrived at the temple complex early on Monday, hours ahead of the 'Pran Pratishta' ceremony.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will commence at 12.20 pm and will be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Isha Ambani, an MBA from Stanford University was appointed as the head of the Reliance retail business last year. She is married to Anand Piramal, the son of Indian billionaire Ajay Piramal, whose businesses range from pharmaceuticals to real estate.

Also at the grand event was Isha's twin brother Akash Ambani. Arriving with his wife Shloka Mehta, Mr Ambani said, "This day will be written in the pages of history, we are happy to be here," Mr Ambani said.

A host of film and sports stars are attending the to grace the event. From Bollywood superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Ayodhya is witnessing a star-studded event.

The entire city of Ayodhya is adorned with flowers and special lights, resonating with an air of religious exuberance.

A day ahead of the ceremony, the iconic Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani - Antilia, was decked up. The 27-storied landmark building lit up with holograms reading 'Jai Shri Ram' in Hindi and diyas. The area around is decorated with lights and banners.