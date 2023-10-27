Mukesh Ambani's Children Get Shareholders' Approval For Reliance Board

Reliance Industries today announced the dawn of a new era with chairman Mukesh Ambani's children Isha, Akash, and Anant being inducted into the board of directors.

Twins Isha and Akash, 32, got over 98 per cent of votes for being appointed on the board of Reliance while Anant, 28, got 92.75 per cent votes, the filing showed.

The three Ambani scions have been closely involved with and are leading and managing key businesses of Reliance over the last few years.

Mukesh Ambani, 66, has said he will spend the next five years of his chairmanship preparing them to take charge of the conglomerate's transformation into a digital, consumer and green energy behemoth.

Isha Ambani, an MBA from Stanford University also leads the Reliance retail business. She is married to Anand Piramal, the son of Indian billionaire Ajay Piramal, whose interests range from pharmaceuticals to real estate.

The twin-brother of Isha was elevated as chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm in June last year, taking the helm after his father stepped down.

Anant, 28 is closely associated with the conglomerate's renewable energy transition.