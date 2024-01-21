Ayodhya Ram Mandir Live Updates: Grand Opening Of Ayodhya Ram Temple One Day Away

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Live Updates: A host of high-profile celebrities are expected in Ayodhya tomorrow.

The preparations for the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya began on January 16. The main ceremony will be held at the grand temple on January 22.

The general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, said the Ram temple will be opened for 'darshan' to the general public from January 23. "The entire country is Rammay (obsessed with Lord Ram). The scope of Lord Ram's life, His inspiration, and faith extend far beyond devotion. Lord Ram is a symbol of good governance in social life," Prime Minister Modi said.

Here are the LIVE updates on Ayodhya Ram Temple:

