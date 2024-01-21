Ayodhya Ram Mandir Live Updates: Grand Opening Of Ayodhya Ram Temple One Day Away

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha News Live: The consecration ceremony or "pran pratishtha" of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will take place on January 22.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Live Updates: A host of high-profile celebrities are expected in Ayodhya tomorrow.

The preparations for the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya began on January 16. The main ceremony will be held at the grand temple on January 22.

The general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, said the Ram temple will be opened for 'darshan' to the general public from January 23. "The entire country is Rammay (obsessed with Lord Ram). The scope of Lord Ram's life, His inspiration, and faith extend far beyond devotion. Lord Ram is a symbol of good governance in social life," Prime Minister Modi said.

Jan 21, 2024 06:50 (IST)
Ram Temple Priest Demands Probe After Photos Of Ram Lalla Idol Go Viral

The chief priest of the Ram temple here on Saturday demanded an investigation after photographs purportedly showing the uncovered eyes of the idol of Ram Lalla were leaked before its January 22 consecration.
