'Hey Ram': Opposition On Delhi-AIIMS Half-Day Closure For Ram Temple Event

The "pran pratishtha" of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will take place on Monday.

Opposition leaders in the INDIA bloc criticised Delhi-AIIMS' initial decision to shut its OPD services till 2:30 pm on Monday in view of the grand opening of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. However, the hospital reversed its decision today after a public and social media outcry.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital declared a half-day closure of its offices and institutions on Monday, aligning with the nationwide celebration of the grand event in Ayodhya. While the official announcement assured the public that critical clinical services would remain operational, the decision to pause routine medical activities has been met with strong opposition. The move has drawn sharp remarks from leaders across political spectrums, with concerns about potential consequences for patients.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took to social media to express her dismay, urging citizens to avoid medical emergencies before 2 pm.

"Hello, humans. Please don't go into a medical emergency on 22nd, and if you do schedule it for post 2 pm since AIIMS Delhi is taking time off to welcome Maryada Purushottam Ram. PS: However, wonder if Lord Ram would agree that health services are disrupted to welcome him. Hey Ram, Hey Ram!" Ms Chaturvedi wrote on X.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saket Gokhale criticised the decision, highlighting the plight of individuals waiting for medical appointments outside AIIMS gates.

"India's largest Government Hospital AIIMS Delhi will remain closed till 2:30 pm on Monday. There are literally people sleeping outside in the cold at AIIMS gates waiting for an appointment. The poor and dying can wait because priority is given to Modi's desperation for cameras and PR," Mr Gokhale wrote.

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed echoed similar sentiments, expressing disbelief that patient lives were being endangered for politics.

"India's largest Government Hospital AIIMS Delhi has been made to shut down till 2:30 pm on Monday. It is beyond belief that the lives of patients are being put in danger, just because @narendramodi wants uninterrupted coverage of his political event. Does this man's megalomania have any limit!" Ms Mohamed said.

The consecration ceremony or "pran pratishtha" of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will take place on Monday. The general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said the temple will be opened for 'darshan' to the general public from January 23.