Gujarat Man Paints His Jaguar Saffron To Mark Ayodhya Ram Temple Event

The preparations for the grand 'Pran Prathistha' (consecration) ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Temple on January 22 are in full swing. Amid this, a man from Gujarat, Siddharth Doshi wrapped his Jaguar car with the theme of the ceremony.

Mr Doshi painted his luxury car in a radiant shade of saffron. The car has images of Lord Rama and the Ramayana on its sides. It also features a picture of the temple structure on the car's bonnet. Further, Sanskrit sholkas are also seen on the car. The vehicle also displays Ram Darbar and Lord Hanuman.

Mr Doshi embarked on a pilgrimage from Surat to Ayodhya. He shared several pictures and videos from his journey. In one of the posts, Mitesh Patel, Member of Parliament from Anand, Gujarat is seen posing next to him. In another post, he is pictured with Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

However, this is not the first time that Mr Doshi has made changes to his car. Last year, he modified his Jaguar car with India's G20 Presidency-themed films to spread awareness about it. He stated at that time that hosting the G20 group by India was a proud moment for all the countrymen.

The businessman, who is a big fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drove his car from Surat in Gujarat to the national capital Delhi to spread awareness about the importance of G20.

"It is a proud moment for us and India that India is hosting the G20 this year, my simple message through my car is that people know the importance of the country," he told ANI.

Earlier, he had decorated his same car around the theme of 'Amrit Mahotsav of Independence', the 75th year of independence.