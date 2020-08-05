Ayodhya: What Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal And Others Said

Ayodhya Ram Mandir photo: Sand art by Sudarshn Pattnaik on Puri beach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will do the bhumi pujan or foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Mandir today in Ayodhya. The Prime Minister's first stop is the Hanuman Garhi temple. Mr Modi will be the first-ever Prime Minister to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi site. Ahead of the much-awaited ceremony at Ayodhya, several political leaders tweeted about the mega event, which marks the beginning of the building of the Ram Mandir.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a staunch critic of the Narendra Modi government wrote on Twitter: "...Our country has always upheld the age-old legacy of unity in diversity, and we must preserve this to our last breath!"

Her counterpart in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, congratulated the people of the country. "May the blessings of Lord Rama be with us. With his blessings, our country will get rid of hunger, illiteracy and poverty and make India the most powerful nation in the world. May India give direction to the world in times to come."

भूमि पूजन के मौक़े पर पूरे देश को बधाई



भगवान राम का आशीर्वाद हम पर बना रहे। उनके आशीर्वाद से हमारे देश को भुखमरी, अशिक्षा और ग़रीबी से मुक्ति मिले और भारत दुनिया का सबसे शक्तिशाली राष्ट्र बने। आने वाले समय में भारत दुनिया को दिशा दे।



In a series of tweets, Left leader Sitaram Yechury said, "... The Supreme Court had given its verdict and paved the way for the construction of the temple" but the court direction said, "this was to be undertaken by a Trust."

"The takeover of the ceremony at Ayodhya by UP administration along with the Central government involvement at the highest level goes against both the Court verdict and the letter and spirit of the Constitution," Mr Yechury said.

Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader, Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote on the microblogging site, "it's unfortunate to see so much politics around it".

Around 175 guests are attending the bhoomi pujan' of Ram temple in Ayodhya today. Besides Prime Minister Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present on the stage.