Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: PM Modi To Plant Parijaat Tree Using Traditional Irrigation Method

The Parijaat sapling will be planted by PM Modi before the Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya.

Among the numerous activities planned ahead of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to plant a Parijaat sapling in the temple premises using a traditional drip irrigation method.

Earlier in July, the Prime Minister had shared an example of this method, which has been in practice in parts of Gujarat where water is scarce. The method calls for burying water-filled unglazed earthen pots, matkas, parallel to the plant's root system ensuring slow seepage of water in the ground.

"For about a week, you do not need to water the plant again. The pot will act as a natural drip irrigation vehicle," the Prime Minister had said on his blog 'A Daughter, A Tree and A Teacher'.

Stating the list of activities lined up for August 5, Mahant Rajkumar Das had earlier said the Parijaat sapling will be planted by the PM before he performs the bhoomi pujan.

"Parijaat is considered a divine tree, therefore, PM Modi will plant it. The Prime Minister will go to Shree Ram Janmabhoomi where he will first worship Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman, then plant a Parijaat sapling and subsequently perform bhoomi pujan," Das had told ANI.

The foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be done by PM Modi today. He will also unveil a plaque to mark the event and release a commemorative postage stamp on Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.

The ceremony will be attended by over 100 priests and VIPs, including Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Iqbal Ansari (former litigant in Ayodhya land dispute case), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and senior BJP leaders.