Ayodhya Panel's Plan 'Win-Win' For Hindus, Muslims: Sunni Board Lawyer

A mediation panel of the Supreme Court has submitted it report in the Ayodhya case.

The settlement plan suggested by the Supreme Court-appointed mediation panel in the decades-old Ayodhya temple-mosque dispute is a "win-win" for both Hindus and Muslims, the Sunni Waqf Board's lawyer has said.

Shahid Rizvi, the advocate for the Sunni Waqf Board, told NDTV: "We have given our views to the mediation panel but we can't disclose the details of the settlement plan which has been submitted to the court. It is a positive one and everyone - Hindus and Muslims - will be happy."

Asked whether both sides will be happy with the settlement, Mr Rizvi said, "It is a win-win situation for both Hindus and Muslims."

According to sources, the Sunni Waqf Board has offered to drop its claim to the disputed temple-mosque site in Uttar Pradesh and has no objection to the land being taken over by the government for a Ram Temple, the mediation panel said in its report to the Supreme Court, NDTV reported yesterday.

Besides agreeing to give up its claim to the site of the razed Babri mosque, the Waqf Board has also asked that existing mosques in Ayodhya be renovated by the government. The Waqf board has offered to build a mosque at any other suitable place, sources have revealed on the report that could lead to a breakthrough in the 134-year-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

Details of the latest mediation effort emerged on a day the Supreme Court ended daily hearings on the dispute, saying: "Enough is enough".

Both Hindus and Muslims claim the land where the 16th century Babri mosque stood before it was brought down in December 1992 by Hindu activists who believed that it was built on the ruins of an ancient temple marking the birthplace of Lord Ram. The cataclysmic incident shook Indian politics and caused riots across the country.

The mediation panel, comprising former Supreme Court judge FM Kalifulla, spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu, started consultations with various groups in March and submitted its report.

The Ayodhya judgement is expected to be delivered before Chief Justice Gogoi retires on November 17.

