Ayodhya Land Dispute Case LIVE Updates: Supreme Court To Begin Day-To-Day Hearing Today

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will conduct the hearing.

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 06, 2019 09:26 IST
A verdict is expected before Chief Justice Gogoi retires in November, sources said.

New Delhi: 

The Supreme Court is set to begin day-to-day hearing in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case in Ayodhya after the efforts to arrive at an amicable settlement through mediation have failed. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will conduct the hearing on a daily basis. The top court had on July 18, asked the mediation panel to inform the court about the outcome of their proceedings as on July 31.

RSS ideologue KN Govindacharya moved the Supreme Court on Monday, seeking live streaming or recording of the day-to-day hearing in the Ayodhya land dispute case, which is scheduled to commence today. A bench comprising Justices S A Bobde and B R Gavai said, "We don't know if we have equipment for live streaming or recording of proceedings."

The dispute involves 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya, where a 16th Century mosque -- said to have been built by Mughal emperor Babur - once stood. In December 1992, it was razed by Hindu activists who believe that the mosque was built on the ruins of a temple that marked the birthplace of Lord Ram. In the days that followed, 2,000 people died in riots across the country.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Supreme Court hearing on Ayodhya case:


Aug 06, 2019
09:26 (IST)
Here's the chronology of case
*1528: Babri Masjid built by Mir Baqi, commander of Mughal emperor Babur.

*1885: Mahant Raghubir Das files plea in Faizabad district court seeking permission to build a canopy outside the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid structure. Court rejects plea.

*1949: Idols of Ram Lalla placed under a central dome outside the disputed structure.

*1950: Gopal Simla Visharad files suit in Faizabad district court for rights to worship the idols of Ram Lalla.

*1950: Paramahansa Ramachandra Das files suit for continuation of worship and keeping the idols.

*1959: Nirmohi Akhara files suit seeking possession of the site.

*1981: UP Sunni Central Waqf Board files suit for possession of the site.

*Feb 1, 1986: Local court orders the government to open the site for Hindu worshippers.

*Aug 14, 1989: Allahabad HC ordered maintenance of status quo in respect of the disputed structure.

*Dec 6, 1992: Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid structure demolished.

*Apr 3, 1993: 'Acquisition of Certain Area at Ayodhya Act' passed for acquisition of land by Centre in the disputed area.

*1993: Various writ petitions, including one by Ismail Faruqui, filed at Allahabad HC challenging various aspects of the Act.

*Oct 24, 1994: SC says in the historic Ismail Faruqui case that a mosque was not integral to Islam.

*Apr, 2002: HC begins hearing on determining who owns the disputed site.

*Mar 13, 2003: SC says, in the Aslam alias Bhure case, no religious activity of any nature be allowed at the acquired land.

*Mar 14: SC says interim order passed should be operative till disposal of the civil suits in Allahabad HC to maintain communal harmony.

*Sep 30, 2010: HC, in a 2:1 majority, rules three-way division of disputed area between Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

*May 9, 2011: SC stays HC verdict on Ayodhya land dispute.

*Feb 26, 2016: Subramanian Swamy files plea in SC seeking construction of Ram Temple at the disputed site.

*Mar 21, 2017: CJI JS Khehar suggests out-of-court settlement among rival parties.

*Aug 7: SC constitutes three-judge bench to hear pleas challenging the 1994 verdict of the Allahabad HC.

*Aug 8: UP Shia Central Waqf Board tells SC mosque could be built in a Muslim-dominated area at a reasonable distance from the disputed site.

*Sep 11: SC directs Chief Justice of the Allahabad HC to nominate two additional district judges within ten days as observers to deal with the upkeep of the disputed site.

*Nov 20: UP Shia Central Waqf Board tells SC temple can be built in Ayodhya and mosque in Lucknow.

*Dec 1: Thirty-two civil rights activists file plea challenging the 2010 verdict of the Allahabad HC.

*Feb 8, 2018: SC starts hearing the civil appeals.

*Mar 14: SC rejects all interim pleas, including Swamy's, seeking to intervene as parties in the case.

*Apr 6: Rajeev Dhavan files plea in SC to refer the issue of reconsideration of the observations in its 1994 judgement to a larger bench.

*Jul 6: UP government tells SC some Muslim groups were trying to delay the hearing by seeking reconsideration of an observation in the 1994 verdict.

*Jul 20: SC reserves verdict.

*Sep 27: SC declines to refer the case to a five-judge Constitution bench. Case to be heard by a newly constituted three-judge bench on October 29.
Aug 06, 2019
08:38 (IST)
Aug 06, 2019
08:38 (IST)
Last week, the members informed the court that it "did its best to arrive at a consensus", but "some parties" did not agree to the mediation. The bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi then opted for a day-to-day hearing. The bench also comprises Justices S A Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer. A verdict is expected before Chief Justice Gogoi retires in November, sources said.
Aug 06, 2019
08:37 (IST)
Former Supreme Court judge FM Kalifulla, spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu had started consultations in March. The in-camera proceedings were to be completed within eight weeks. But the court extended the time frame till August 15 after the panel said they were "optimistic" about an amicable solution.
Aug 06, 2019
08:36 (IST)
A five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court will begin the final hearing of the Ayodhya title suit today as mediation by a three-member panel failed to resolve the matter. The panel, appointed by the top court earlier this year, was asked to consult with various groups and discuss a solution to the dispute.

