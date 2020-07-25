Ahead Of Mega Ram Temple Ceremony, Yogi Adityanath To Visit Ayodhya Today

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya today.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya this afternoon, 10 days before the scheduled grand groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple.

While no official schedule has been issued, the Chief minister is likely to meet with officials and religious leaders over preparations for the August 5 ceremony that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to attend.

The groundbreaking ceremony or "bhoomi poojan" will be held inside the Ram Janmabhoomi complex and a total of 150 to 200 people are likely to attend, with social distancing norms in the times of the coronavirus pandemic.

The firm in charge of the temple design has said the height of the temple is being increased by at least 20 feet - to make it 161-foot tall - as compared to the original design which was prepared in 1988 and mentioned its height as 141 feet.

Two mandaps or pavilions have also been added to the design, the temple architect said.

After the groundbreaking ceremony, it is expected that construction of the temple will take at least three years.

Three-day long Vedic rituals will be held ahead of the grand August 5 ceremony, which will revolve around the installation of a 40 kg silver brick as the foundation stone by the Prime Minister.

The rituals will begin on August 3, news agency PTI reported.

Giant CCTV screens will be put up across Ayodhya so the devotees can watch the programme, said the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra, which has been tasked with the temple.