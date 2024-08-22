Ayodhya Administration Demolishes Gang-Rape Accused Moid Khan's Shopping Complex

Heavy security was deployed to maintain order during the demolition.

The district administration on Thursday bulldozed a shopping complex here belonging to Moid Khan, a gang-rape accused alleged by the BJP to be a member of the Samajwadi Party.

Ayodhya police on July 30 arrested Moid Khan, who ran a bakery in Bhadarsa Nagar of Purakalandar police station area of the district, and his employee Raju Khan for allegedly raping the 12-year-old girl two months ago and recording the act.

The incident came to light when recently a medical examination revealed that the victim was pregnant.

The bulldozers started demolishing the shopping complex in Bhadarsa town around 1:30 PM. According to the police, the shopping complex was vacant and a branch of a bank operating there was shifted before the demolition.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Sohawal Tehsil A K Saini said, "The shopping complex of Moid Khan was built on government land. So action was taken to demolish the unauthorized building." Heavy security arrangements were put in place in Bhadarsa town with the deployment of provincial armed constabulary and civil police to ensure that law and order is maintained, officials said.

On August 3, the Ayodhya district administration demolished Moid Khan's bakery that was allegedly built illegally over a pond.

BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have alleged that Moid Khan is a member of the Samajwadi Party and is part of the team of Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad.

However, Akhilesh Yadav, in a statement, had said, "Without a DNA test in the Bhadarsa case of Ayodhya, BJP's allegation will be considered biased." The BJP hit back, alleging the SP is defending a "paedophile" and showing its "boys will be boys mindset" while leaders of the INDIA bloc are "silent".