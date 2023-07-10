Bank In Crisis-Hit Manipur, Shut For 2 Months, Finds Rs 1 Crore Cash Gone

The Axis Bank branch reopened today after being shut since May 4 over ethnic violence (Representational)

Cash worth over a crore has gone missing from an Axis Bank branch in Manipur's Churachandpur, sources in the police said. The branch, which has been shut since May 4 over ethnic violence in the state, reopened today.

The bank's staff discovered the missing cash and alerted the police, suspecting a possible theft during the two-month closure.

Although the lock on the front door of the bank was not tampered with, the sources said that a hole drilled at the back of the building likely served as the entry point for the looters.

The two-storeyed building also houses various shops, including an Airtel outlet.

An official complaint was yet to be filed at the time of reporting.