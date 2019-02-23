Avalanche Hits Jammu And Kashmir's Bandipora, Five Rescued

The avalanche occurred in Chrawan area of Ajas in north Kashmir's Bandipora. (Representational)

An avalanche hit Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday, trapping five people, who were later rescued, officials said.

The avalanche occurred in Chrawan area of Ajas in north Kashmir's Bandipora district early on Saturday morning, disaster management department officials said.

They said five people were trapped under the snow, prompting authorities to launch a search and rescue operation.

"All the five people were rescued by a joint team of police and army," the officials said.

Around 30 houses were damaged by an avalanche that hit Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez border area on Thursday. No casualties were reported.