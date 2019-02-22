30 Houses Damaged Due To Avalanche In Jammu And Kashmir, No Casualties

22 houses were completely damaged, eight were partially damaged by the avalanche (Representational)

Thirty houses have been damaged by an avalanche that hit Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez border area on Thursday. No casualties have been reported so far, officials said.

"A snow avalanche hit village Khandiyal in Gurez last night (Thursday)," officials of the Disaster Management Department said.

While 22 houses were completely damaged, eight were partially damaged by the avalanche that hit Khandiyal village in Bandipora district on Thursday evening, officials said.

Authorities have been regularly issuing avalanche warnings for vulnerable areas of the state which has witnessed heavy snowfall this winter.

(With inputs from PTI)