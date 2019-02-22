30 Houses Damaged Due To Avalanche In Jammu And Kashmir, No Casualties

While 22 houses were completely damaged, eight were partially damaged by the avalanche that hit Khandiyal village in Bandipora district on Thursday

All India | | Updated: February 22, 2019 15:50 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
30 Houses Damaged Due To Avalanche In Jammu And Kashmir, No Casualties

22 houses were completely damaged, eight were partially damaged by the avalanche (Representational)


Srinagar: 

Thirty houses have been damaged by an avalanche that hit Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez border area on Thursday. No casualties have been reported so far, officials said.

"A snow avalanche hit village Khandiyal in Gurez last night (Thursday)," officials of the Disaster Management Department said.

While 22 houses were completely damaged, eight were partially damaged by the avalanche that hit Khandiyal village in Bandipora district on Thursday evening, officials said.

Authorities have been regularly issuing avalanche warnings for vulnerable areas of the state which has witnessed heavy snowfall this winter.

(With inputs from PTI)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

avalanche destroys housesJammu and Kashmir Avalanche

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Aero IndiaUNSCChanda KochharLive TVIndus Water TreatyWorld CupHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HAnupriya PatelShreyas IyerHafiz SaeedOppo F11 ProNote 7Realme 3

................................ Advertisement ................................