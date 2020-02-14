Auto-Rickshaw Driver Helps Woman Deliver Baby Inside Vehicle In Rajasthan

Soon after the delivery, the driver rushed the couple and the newborn to a hospital. (Representational)

An auto-rickshaw driver in Kota, Rajasthan, helped a woman deliver a baby inside his vehicle after she went into labour on her way to the hospital.

Puja Mehawar, 25, and her husband Sunil Mehawar boarded Ibrahim's auto-rickshaw on Wednesday afternoon to go to a hospital for the delivery of their baby.

However, on way, the woman went into labour while Mr Mehawar fell ill and passed out in the rickshaw, Mr Ibrahim said.

The driver immediately stopped the vehicle and with the help of some women living nearby, Ms Mehawar delivered a baby girl inside the auto-rickshaw.

The baby was wrapped in a jacket and the driver rushed the couple and the newborn to a nearby hospital.

Mr Mehawar thanked the driver and garlanded him the next day at the Kota auto union office for his timely action.

"I am thankful for Ibrahim who saved my wife as I was unconscious at the time," he said, adding that the mother and the baby are in good health.

Auto union president Anis Raen and secretary Bhupendra Saxena announced a fixed deposit of Rs 5,100 for the newborn girl.