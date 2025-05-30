F1 Visa, College Choices And Career Goals: A Guide To Studying Abroad

Studying abroad is a dream for many Indian students, but navigating the complex maze of applications, visa rules, university requirements and financial planning can be overwhelming. With rising competition and evolving global policies, expert guidance has become more crucial than ever. While seeking admission to a prestigious US college, children and their parents are faced with big questions like - will they get their F1 visa? What if the visa application gets rejected? If you can't get your F1 visa, what are the other options?

In this series, NDTVs Ambika Singh Kahma will bring you all the answers and more to clear your doubts about going and studying in the US. From navigating the complexities of the F1 visa process to exploring alternative pathways, we'll try to provide you with expert insights, practical advice, and real-life examples to help you make informed decisions.

In this story, Anjana Anand, Founder and CEO of FYCGlobal, answers some frequently asked questions (FAQs) to calm the anxiety of students and parents, especially in the wake of the US' crackdown on international students.

What are the latest developments in US student visa policies, and how might they affect international students?

Anjana Anand: Visa processes are stricter now, students need to be extra clear about their intent and have all their documents in order.

How do recent changes in F1 visa regulations impact a student's ability to study, work, or stay in the US after graduation?

Anjana Anand: There's a closer watch on how students use work permits like OPT everything has to match your course and be logged properly.

What steps can students take to avoid SEVIS violations and ensure they remain in good standing while in the US?

Anjana Anand: Stay enrolled full-time, report any changes on time, and don't take up part-time work unless it's officially allowed.

What are the most common mistakes students and families make when choosing a study abroad destination?

Anjana Anand: Many follow rankings or friends without asking what truly fits them. They overlook the importance of learning style, campus vibe, and long-term goals. As I say to every family I work with: Not every student will go to Harvard. But every student can find their Harvard. The right college is the one where you grow, belong, and thrive.

How should a student evaluate the difference between a public and private university in the US, especially for business studies?

Anjana Anand: Public ones are usually cheaper and bigger; private universities can offer smaller classes and stronger networks. It really depends on your style and goals.

What are the key academic and cultural differences between the US and countries like India or the UK?

Anjana Anand: The US system is flexible and interactive - you're expected to speak up, explore subjects, and build relationships with professors. The UK is more focused and independent, with fewer assessments and deeper subject specialisation from day one. Indian students need to shift from rote learning to critical thinking, and be proactive in class and on campus.

If a student's F1 visa is denied, what options do they have?

Anjana Anand: They can reapply, or explore solid alternatives like Canada, the UK, Ireland, EU or Singapore. And for undergrad, India is becoming a serious contender, with global-quality programs in business, liberal arts and tech. India's growing economy offers increasing opportunities and here, you're not a visitor, you're the first citizen. Sometimes, the right path is closer than we think.

How can students make the most of CPT and OPT without breaking any rules?

Anjana Anand: Plan early, talk to your college advisor, and make sure the job is linked to your major: that's key.

How should students choose a country or course based on long-term goals?

Think beyond college: what kind of life or career do you want after? Choose a place that supports that.

What's the biggest dilemma parents face in this journey? And how should parents think about success today?

Anjana Anand: Letting go a little. Balancing their dreams for the child with what the child actually wants: it's not easy. About success, they need to understand that success isn't just a fancy college name. It's about the child being happy, adaptable and doing work that means something to them.

Anjana Anand has 29 years of experience across education, social work and youth mentoring. She has been honoured with the Youth Change Maker Award (2022) and WCCA Career Coach Award (2025).