Revanth Reddy's Rafale "Shot Down" Claim Gets BJP's "Miss World" Response

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has triggered a political back-and-forth after questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the handling of the recent conflict with Pakistan. Mr Reddy's remarks, delivered at a public rally in Hyderabad on Thursday, have provoked a strong backlash from senior leaders of the BJP, who accused him of echoing anti-national narratives and undermining the morale of the armed forces.

Rafale, War, and the Modi Government

Speaking at a rally, Chief Minister Reddy raised questions about the recent escalation with Pakistan and the government's decision-making during the conflict.

"The soldiers of this (Secunderabad ) Cantonment participated in the war. The war planes being manufactured in Telangana upheld respect for our country. Rafale aircraft brought by Narendra Modi were shot down by Pakistan. There is no discussion on how many Rafales were shot down. Narendra Modi should answer how many Rafale aircraft were shot down by Pakistan during the recent war. You give us the account," he said.

The Indian Air Force has not officially confirmed any Rafale losses in combat.

He also criticised the Prime Minister for not convening an all-party meeting prior to ending hostilities with Pakistan, despite reportedly doing so before the engagement began.

"After four days of war, we do not know who threatened whom and who succumbed to whom. All of a sudden, US President Donald Trump came out and said he threatened India and stopped the war," the Chief Minister said.

Mr Reddy went further, suggesting that the Modi government had failed to capitalise on what he described as an opportunity to alter the map of South Asia. He accused PM Modi of failing to separate Balochistan from Pakistan and not taking control of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"Indira Gandhi defeated China in 1967. She sent a message that anyone who messed with India would be taught a lesson," he added. He further referenced the 1971 war with Pakistan, during which Indira Gandhi oversaw the creation of Bangladesh.

BJP's Response: "Miss World Photo Ops"

The BJP responded to Mr Reddy's statements with counterattacks, accusing him and the Congress Party of undermining the armed forces.

In a post from the BJP Telangana unit's official handle, the party said, "Chief Minister Revanth Reddy didn't just echo Pakistan's narrative on Rafale and Operation Sindoor - he went a step further, calling it 'Mana Pakistan' (Our Pakistan). From questioning Surgical Strikes and Balakot to mocking our armed forces and opposing Agnipath - standing against is in Congress's DNA. Stick to Miss World photo ops, Revanth. National security isn't your ramp. When the nation wins, Congress sulks."

Union Minister and senior BJP leader G Kishan Reddy condemned the Telangana Chief Minister's remarks, accusing Congress of a history of disrespecting the military and national security efforts.

"From their leader Rahul Gandhi to their CM Revanth Reddy, Congress is demeaning our brave armed forces day in and day out. This is not the first time they have questioned the surgical strikes, not the first time they are speaking the enemy's language," he said.

BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar attacked Congress for past failures and missed opportunities during its decades in power.

"Congress ruled India for decades after Indira Gandhi - from Rajiv Gandhi to PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh, with Sonia Gandhi running the show. Yet they did nothing to reclaim PoK or stop cross-border terrorism. Only speeches. Only blame games," he said.

"PM Modi didn't create the Pakistan or China problems. He inherited six decades of Congress failure. But he's the first to respond with strength and clarity," Mr Kumar added.

He went on to criticise the Congress response to the 2008 Mumbai attacks, contrasting it with what he called the decisive nature of PM Modi's retaliatory strikes.