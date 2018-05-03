Authorities Begin Drive To Rid Villages Of Dog Menace In Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur The four member team from Mathura along with forest officials arrived in Sitapur on Wednesday and started an operation with the help of the police and locals this morning, during which 16 dogs were tranquilised while two died, officials said.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT On Tuesday, packs of stray dogs attacked, killed three children in separate incidents (Representational) Sitapur: Days after three children were mauled to death by packs of stray dogs in villages of Khairabad area, the district administration has called upon a dog catching team from Mathura to deal with the menace.



The four member team from Mathura along with forest officials arrived in Sitapur on Wednesday and started an operation with the help of the police and locals this morning, during which 16 dogs were tranquilised while two died, officials said.



The tranquilised dogs will be set free in remote forest areas later, they said.



Meanwhile, people in different villages under Khairabad are living in constant fear since the mauling incidents that took place two days ago and have sought help the administration.



Authorities have advised them to carry sticks or blunt weapons when venturing out alone, officials said.



While reports said villagers resorted to killing strays in some areas, no official agreed to comment on them.



On Tuesday, packs of stray dogs attacked and killed three children in separate incidents in the Khairabad police station area in Sitapur.



Two girls, Shamli, 11 and Komal, 12, and a boy, Khalid, 12, were attacked and killed by strays in Tikaria, Gurpulia and Khulia villages respectively.



Days after three children were mauled to death by packs of stray dogs in villages of Khairabad area, the district administration has called upon a dog catching team from Mathura to deal with the menace.The four member team from Mathura along with forest officials arrived in Sitapur on Wednesday and started an operation with the help of the police and locals this morning, during which 16 dogs were tranquilised while two died, officials said.The tranquilised dogs will be set free in remote forest areas later, they said.Meanwhile, people in different villages under Khairabad are living in constant fear since the mauling incidents that took place two days ago and have sought help the administration.Authorities have advised them to carry sticks or blunt weapons when venturing out alone, officials said.While reports said villagers resorted to killing strays in some areas, no official agreed to comment on them. On Tuesday, packs of stray dogs attacked and killed three children in separate incidents in the Khairabad police station area in Sitapur.Two girls, Shamli, 11 and Komal, 12, and a boy, Khalid, 12, were attacked and killed by strays in Tikaria, Gurpulia and Khulia villages respectively. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter