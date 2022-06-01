Auditorium Overcrowded, Ventilation Problems At KK Concert, Fans Say

KK was sweating profusely during his concert at Nazrul Manch auditorium in Kolkata

The sudden death of renowned Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known by his stage name KK, after a concert in Kolkata has raised several questions about the arrangements at the venue. Kolkata Police has registered a case of unnatural death and is scrutinising CCTV footage to ascertain what happened before the singer was taken to the hospital.

Staff members of Nazrul Manch auditorium in South Kolkata said that the venue was overcrowded during the KK concert. "Our seat capacity was 2,482 but the crowd was more than double the capacity. The crowd broke the gate," Chandan Maity, a Nazrul Mancha staff told ANI.

A video shows some people spraying a fire extinguisher outside the venue to try and disperse the large crowd.

Many on social media claim that the AC was not functional at the venue and the heat became oppressive during the concert.

In one of the videos posted on social media, the singer is seen sweating profusely as he takes a break to wipe his face. Other voices in the video were heard saying, "Bohot zyada garam hai (it is very hot)". At one point, KK was seen gesturing to a man on stage and appeared to be talking about the air-conditioning.

AC wasn't working at Nazrul Mancha. he performed their and complained abt it bcoz he was sweating so badly..it wasnt an open auditorium. watch it closely u can see the way he was sweating, closed auditorium, over crowded,

Legend had to go due to authority's negligence.

Not KK pic.twitter.com/EgwLD7f2hW — WE जय (@Omnipresent090) May 31, 2022

Reports say that there was no adequate ventilation at the venue and the non-functional air-conditioning and overcrowding added to the troubles of the singer and the attendees. Some claimed that the singer even requested the organisers to dim the spotlights on him.

The cause of the singer's death remains unknown and a post-mortem report is expected soon. He went back to his hotel after the concert where his condition reportedly deteriorated. He reportedly suffered from chest pain and died on the way to the hospital. KK will be cremated in Mumbai tomorrow.

He was known for his unforgettable tracks like "Tadap Tadap", "Bas Ek Pal", "Aankhon Mein Teri", "It's The Time To Disco" and non-film songs such as "Pal".