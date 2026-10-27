Audio Clip, Rebel Rivalries, Portfolio: Battles Shaking Mahayuti's Stability

Political alliances often look united on stage, but the real story unfolds behind closed doors. In Maharashtra, the ruling Mahayuti alliance is showing clear signs of internal tension across multiple fronts. What looks like routine political bickering on the outside might actually point to a much deeper power struggle. Is Maharashtra heading towards a major leadership restructuring? Is a quiet cold war brewing between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over administrative control? Or are allies like Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP simply testing the waters to demand a better share of power in upcoming cabinet reshuffles at both the state and central levels? Let us break down the key signals hidden between the lines.

A Secret Audio Clip Sparks Mutual Distrust

The controversial audio clip released by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil, alleging Rs 500 crore transaction involving Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has created serious ripples. While the clip was framed to target Shinde, allegations quickly emerged that members linked to the BJP's social media cell were involved in a conspiracy to derail the Maratha reservation movement. Realising that the fallout has damaged the BJP's image as much as Shinde's, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took quick control by ordering a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe via the Mumbai Police. Between the lines, this action shows Fadnavis asserting direct administrative authority over a sensitive issue, while deep-seated mistrust between the two major allies continues to grow.

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Open Ambitions Clash Over The Top Job

During the recent Dussehra rally, prominent Shiv Sena leaders like Ramdas Kadam and Minister Gulabrao Patil publicly declared Eknath Shinde as the future Chief Minister of Maharashtra. They credited the coalition's success entirely to the popular welfare schemes launched during Shinde's previous tenure as Chief Minister. This bold stance has naturally rubbed the state BJP leadership the wrong way. By openly claiming the top spot, Shinde's faction is asserting its identity, signaling that it will not comfortably accept a permanent junior partner status in the alliance.

Regional Disputes Expose Ground-Level Strain

Tensions are not just limited to the top leadership; they are spilling over into regional politics. In the Konkan region, local Shiv Sena leaders, including Minister Bharat Sheth Gogawale and MLAs Mahendra Thorve and Mahendra Dalvi, have repeatedly complained against NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) MP Sunil Tatkare. The conflicts center on key issues like the allocation of Guardian Minister posts, local development funds, and regional control. Despite several attempts by senior leaders to step in and mediate, these local rivalries remain unresolved, highlighting how fragile the alliance is at the grass-roots level.

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Electoral Friction And Rebel Rivalries

The cracks within Mahayuti became even more obvious during the recent Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections across graduate and teacher constituencies. While the primary contest was supposed to be between the Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), internal seat-sharing disputes forced coalition partners to turn on each other. A prime example occurred in the Pune teacher constituency, where candidates from Shinde's Shiv Sena and the BJP fought directly against one another. These rebel fights show that local leaders are willing to challenge alliance discipline to secure their own political survival.

The Battle For The Finance Portfolio

Adding another layer to the drama, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction has strongly renewed its demand for the crucial Finance portfolio ahead of the upcoming winter session. Following a core committee meeting, a high-level NCP delegation led by Sunetra Pawar met Chief Minister Fadnavis to push for the key department. Senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal claimed Fadnavis responded positively, while also dismissing any rumors of a merger with Sharad Pawar's faction. Securing control over state finances is a massive lever of administrative power, and NCP's aggressive push shows how fiercely each ally is fighting for dominance before any prospective cabinet expansion.

Power Shift, Cold War Or Strategic Bargaining?

When you connect these five developments, they clearly show that the Mahayuti alliance is undergoing a critical phase of internal realignments. Rather than a sudden collapse, these events point toward a steady, quiet cold war between Fadnavis and Shinde over administrative dominance and political leverage in the state. At the same time, smaller partners like the Shinde Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP are strategically pushing their boundaries, demanding key portfolios, asserting regional influence and projecting strong leadership, to ensure they get a bigger slice of power during potential cabinet reshuffles at both the state and national levels. Ultimately, whether this friction leads to a major leadership restructuring or a recalibrated power balance will depend on how effectively the BJP high command manages its allies in the coming months.