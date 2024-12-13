"Reasonable Grounds To Interrogate You": Police Notice To Techie's Wife

Intensifying their investigation in the sensational Bengaluru techie suicide case, Karnataka Police has issued summons to Atul Subhash's wife and her family members, giving them 3 days time to appear before Marathahalli Police Station in Bangalore.

Based on a complaint by Atul's brother, Bikas Kumar, a four-member team of Bengaluru Police, including one woman police personnel, arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur which is the residence of the wife of Atul Subhash, the techie who died by suicide and pasted a notice.

The notice is issued to his wife Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania, her brother Anurag Singhania and her uncle Sushil Singhania.

"There are reasonable grounds to interrogate you to ascertain the facts and circumstances. You are directed to appear before the investigating officer at Bengaluru within 3 days," reads the notice.

Atul Subhash, who was from Bihar but lived in Bengaluru and worked for a private firm, left a 24-page note detailing what he alleged was years of emotional distress because of harassment and multiple cases filed by his wife and her family, and a judge in Uttar Pradesh.

As details emerge of Atul Subhash's note and videos, the family is in shock and has vowed to seek justice.

Bikas said even in his suicide note, Atul Subhash wrote: "If I win from the system, devote my mortal remains in Ganga otherwise in a gutter outside the court."

The complaint says Atul Subhash married Nikita Singhania in 2019 and they had a child together. The complaint alleges that after their divorce, Nikita Singhania and her family filed a false case against Atul Subhash and insisted on Rs. 3 crore to settle the case.

The Bengaluru police received a call at 6:00 am on Monday about a suicide in a flat. The police found the flat bolted from inside. They broke in to find Atul Subhash hanging.

The police also found the 24-page note in which Atul Subhash wrote "Justice is Due" on every single page. Along with his wife and her family, Subhash also accused a family court judge in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur of not hearing him out, and an officer of the court of taking bribes in front of the judge. Atul claimed his wife had filed nine cases against him, including murder, sexual misconduct, harassment for money, domestic violence, and dowry.

Atul Subhash described the instances that he said drove him to his death. He recorded a video describing his alleged harassment and asking his family members not to immerse his ashes until he got justice. He also had a message for his four-year-old son, who he claimed had been kept away from him. The note also called for his parents to be given custody of his child.