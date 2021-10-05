No Contempt Case: Attorney General On Tripura Chief Minister's Remarks

Biplab Deb has been criticised for his controversial statements in the past also. (File)

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb's remarks - made in front of government officials as he told them to "not to worry about contempt of court" - were "deplorable" and "wholly uncalled for", Attorney General KK Venugopal said today but he added that there won't be any contempt case.

"I have been told by many officers that they cannot perform a particular task because doing so will cause contempt of court. Why fear that? The court will give its judgment, but the police will implement that. The police are under my control. Police has several methods and I am witness to that end," the 49-year-old Tripura Chief Minister said last month at an event.

The video of the controversial speech - at the Tripura Civil Service Officers Association on September 25 - went viral on social media where he was heard saying: "I am a tiger, not the court."

Later, however, he clarified saying he was misquoted, and that he had the highest respect for the judiciary.

"The statements were deplorable and wholly uncalled for. But Biplab Deb subsequently clarified on social media that he was misquoted and that he has the highest respect for the judiciary," the Attorney General said.

"Tripura High Court also did not give consent for initiating contempt proceedings when a group of lawyers approached the court," he further said, denying a request by Supreme Court lawyer Abu Sohel to for a go-ahead to start the contempt proceedings.

"I firmly and unequivocally clarify that I hold all the judicial institutions in highest esteem and also am duty-bound to uphold the majesty of the judiciary," the Attorney General quoted Biplap Deb as saying in a statement.

"I have not told the officers or even remotely intended to convey any message to disregard courts or disrespect court orders as reported. My words have been published out of context," the Chief Minister was further quoted as saying.

Last week, the Tripura High Court said it didn't want to "indulge" into any controversy after a group of lawyers requested the court to intervene over Mr Deb's remarks.

