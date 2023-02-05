Attempts Underway By Centre To Malign Bengal: Trinamool Leader

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee called BJP leaders "anti-Bengal". (Representational)

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee Saturday slammed the Centre for sending central teams to West Bengal, and said attempts are on to malign the state government as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had not bowed before it.

He also dubbed the state BJP leaders "anti-Bengal", as they have also "played a role in stopping the flow of funds" to the state.

"People here know how the BJP-led central government has halted funds for Bengal. It is doing this out of vengeance, because the party could not win the assembly elections in 2021," he said, while addressing a mega rally at Keshpur.

Abhishek Banerjee said the TMC leadership would never surrender before the "corrupt" BJP regime.

"Mamata Banerjee has never bowed her head in front of these dishonest BJP politicians, and she will never do it. She has the love and affection of the people, and they will give the answer to BJP's injustice.

"BJP leaders are sending central teams... However, they couldn't find even one case of fraud. The teams were sent to malign the people of the state," he alleged.

The TMC general secretary said Bengal BJP leaders also support the Centre, who have claimed that they are the ones to have told the Union government about not releasing funds meant for the people of the state.

"These anti-Bengal leaders have no place in our state," he said.

