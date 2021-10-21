'Attempts From Across Border To Disrupt J&K's Peace': Lieutenant Governor

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was addressing the Police Commemoration Day Parade. File

Attempts are being made from across the border to disrupt the peace and development process in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said today and asserted that the government will not rest till terrorism is wiped out.

He also said that the administration is committed to preserving the communal fabric and the social harmony of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Attempts are being made by the neighbouring country to disrupt the process of peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir. Our brave security forces will neutralise every terror threat," Mr Sinha said.

"We will strive to preserve the communal fabric of Jammu and Kashmir and will not rest till terrorism is completely wiped out," the Lt Governor said.

He was addressing the Police Commemoration Day Parade at the Armed Police Complex in Zewan here.

The Lt Governor paid tributes to police personnel who have made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Valour of bravehearts of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and their unparalleled courage is an inspiration for all, he said.

From maintaining law and order to providing assistance in disasters and to being at the forefront during the Covid pandemic, the Jammu and Kashmir Police is dedicated to serve and secure the lives of the people, the Lt Governor

observed.

"Our valiant police personnel selflessly put their lives at stake, work 24X7 for ensuring a safe environment for the people of J&K. The nation will always remain indebted to their sacrifices," he added.

Mr Sinha said the government is committed to peace, strengthening the social fabric and maintaining cultural harmony of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Befitting reply will be given to the forces threatening sovereignty and integrity of the country," he said.

The Lt Governor called upon the civil society, social and religious organisations to speak in unison to fight terrorism.

"I salute the families of the martyrs and assure them that the Jammu and Kashmir government will always stand by them. My sincere homage to the civilians who lost their lives in terror attacks, to the police personnel and frontline workers who laid down their lives while fighting Covid," said the Lt Governor.

DGP Dilbag Singh, while speaking on the occasion, paid homage to security personnel killed in action.

"Our police and security forces are working tirelessly to protect the J&K UT from enemies. Police are always there to serve people facing traditional as well as modern challenges," he said.

