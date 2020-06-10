Attempts Being Made To Topple Rajasthan Government, Alleges Congress

Attempts are being made to lure Congress MLAs with money power, Mahesh Joshi said

The Congress has alleged that attempts are being made to topple the government in Rajasthan. Chief Whip of the Rajasthan assembly, Mahesh Joshi, has written to the chief of the Anti-Corruption Bureau in the state alleging that attempts are being made to destabilise the government on the lines of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

Alleging that attempts are being made to destabilise a democratically elected government, Mr Joshi, in his letter, asked the agency to investigate the matter.



Without directly naming the BJP, the letter said, "Our MLAs and independents supporting us -- attempts are being made to lure them with money power".



The immediate trigger for the political power play is the Rajya Sabha elections, which will be held on June 19.



Three seats of the state are up for election -- two of them are expected to go to the Congress and one to the BJP. The BJP, however, has stirred political waters by putting up two candidates instead of one.