Atishi Claims "BJP Will Turn Delhi Into UP". Party Hits Back

Outgoing Delhi chief minister Atishi on Thursday said within three days of AAP losing its hold in the national capital, the city has been facing power cuts, with BJP rubbishing the claim.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said according to his information, there is no power outage anywhere in Delhi and challenged Atishi to specify which areas of Delhi are experiencing power cuts instead of making "baseless" statements.

He also warned power discoms that if they cooperate with the acting chief minister in enforcing any power cuts or unnecessarily delaying repairs, they should be prepared for an investigation once the new government is formed.

Atishi said the BJP wants to turn Delhi into Uttar Pradesh, a state known for hours-long power outages.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi claimed that within three days of AAP's oust of power in Delhi, more than 40 outages were reported from different areas of the city and people have now started buying inverters.

"Under the AAP government, the power sector was continuously monitored which has now collapsed within three days with BJP coming to power," she charged.

The BJP does not know how to rule and it would create a situation of long power outage in Delhi like Uttar Pradesh, she alleged.

The BJP defeated AAP in the February 5 polls, returning to power in Delhi after 26 years and winning 48 of the 70 Assembly seats.

The party has yet to form a government in Delhi.

Sachdeva alleged that whether Atishi and other leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party are engaged in spreading "falsehoods and confusion" regarding power cuts.

"Entire Delhi knows that for several years, AAP government, in collusion with private power discoms, has been exploiting the people," he said and added, "Now, with the BJP government set to take over, the Acting Chief Minister is conspiring and using fear tactics." There is no power outage anywhere in Delhi, Sachdeva said and alleged "Acting Chief Minister and the power discoms have colluded to cause unnecessary delays in fixing breakdowns."

