Updates: UP Gangster Atiq Ahmed, His Brother Shot Dead In Presence Of Cops; 3 Arrested

Atiq Ahmed, the Uttar Pradesh gangster who faced at least 100 criminal cases, and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead on camera while they were being taken for a medical check-up in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj today.

Here are the updates on the big story:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Apr 16, 2023 00:47 (IST) Chief Minister Yogi Minister has taken cognisance of the situation and has constituted a three-member judicial commission to probe the killing of Atiq Ahmed, his brother.

Apr 16, 2023 00:46 (IST) "Perfect Example Of Law And Order Failure": Asaduddin Owaisi



"Atiq and his brother were killed while in police custody and were handcuffed. Slogans of JSR were also raised. Their murder is a perfect example of Yogi's big failure of law and order. Those celebrating encounter-raj are equally responsible for this murder," AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted.

Apr 16, 2023 00:44 (IST) The Uttar Pradesh police have issued an alert for the entire state, sources said.



Apr 16, 2023 00:42 (IST) The alleged shooters were masquerading as journalists, the police said. Seventeen cops who were responsible for Atiq Ahmed's security, have been suspended.

Apr 16, 2023 00:38 (IST) One police constable and one journalist have been injured in the incident and the bodies of Atiq Ahmed and his brother have been sent for post mortem.

Apr 16, 2023 00:37 (IST) Following the death of Atiq Ahmed and his brother, section 144 has been imposed In Prayagraj and large gatherings have been banned. Internet services have been suspended in the region as well.



Apr 16, 2023 00:17 (IST) Video: Moment When Gangster Atiq Ahmed Was Shot Dead From Close Range

Gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother, flanked by several policemen, were interacting with reporters when a hand appeared out of nowhere and shot the two in the head. The men, who were handcuffed, collapsed right there, showed a video from the scene. Gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother, flanked by several policemen, were interacting with reporters when a hand appeared out of nowhere and shot the two in the head. The men, who were handcuffed, collapsed right there, showed a video from the scene.

Apr 16, 2023 00:15 (IST) UP Minister's Cryptic "Sin, Virtue" Tweet As Gangster Atiq Ahmed Shot Dead

Gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother were shot dead while they were speaking to media in police custody, soon after a UP minister tweeted about "sin and virtue". Gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother were shot dead while they were speaking to media in police custody, soon after a UP minister tweeted about "sin and virtue".

Apr 16, 2023 00:14 (IST) On Camera, Gangster Atiq Ahmed Shot Dead In Presence Of Cops

Visuals of the incident show Atiq Ahmed and his brother walking while talking to reporters when someone shoots the gangster on the head. The next moment his brother is also shot dead. Read here

Apr 16, 2023 00:10 (IST) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav condemned the killing and criticised the Yogi Adityanath government over the lack of rule of law. उप्र में अपराध की पराकाष्ठा हो गयी है और अपराधियों के हौसले बुलंद है। जब पुलिस के सुरक्षा घेरे के बीच सरेआम गोलीबारी करके किसीकी हत्या की जा सकती है तो आम जनता की सुरक्षा का क्या। इससे जनता के बीच भय का वातावरण बन रहा है, ऐसा लगता है कुछ लोग जानबूझकर ऐसा वातावरण बना रहे हैं। - Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 15, 2023

Apr 16, 2023 00:09 (IST) Vijay Mishra, the lawyer of the murdered gangster, told NDTV that someone from a crowd of people fired at Atiq Ahmed and his brother from close range. Mr Mishra said he was standing beside them when they were shot dead.