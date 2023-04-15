Gangster Atiq Ahmed Shot Dead, Days After Son Killed In Encounter In UP

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead today

Atiq Ahmed, the Uttar Pradesh gangster who faced at least 100 criminal cases, and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were killed today while they were being taken for a medical check-up in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Atiq Ahmed's son Asad was killed in an encounter in UP's Jhansi just two days ago.

Vijay Mishra, the lawyer of the murdered gangster, told NDTV that someone from a crowd of people fired at Atiq Ahmed and his brother from close range. Mr Mishra said he was standing beside them when they were shot dead.

Two people have been arrested, the lawyer said, though the police are yet to issue a statement on the killings.

Visuals of the incident also show Atiq Ahmed and his brother walking while talking to reporters when someone shoots the gangster on the head. The next moment his brother is also shot dead.

Atiq Ahmed was a Samajwadi Party MP and was convicted in a kidnapping case. He was also an accused in the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Raju Pal in 2005 and the killing of Umesh Pal, the murdered MLA's lawyer, in February this year.