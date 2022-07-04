Athar Khan, Tiba Dabi's Ex Husband, Gets Engaged, Shares Photo

Athar Khan posted a photo with Dr Mehreen Qazi on his Instagram account.

Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Athar Aamir Khan, ex husband of IAS officer Tina Dabi, is now engaged to Dr Mehreen Qazi. This comes months after Ms Dabi married IAS officer Dr Pradeep Gawande in a private ceremony in Jaipur.

Mr Khan announced his engagement on Instagram on Sunday, posting his photo with Dr Qazi.

She also shared a photo of her engagement with Mr Khan.

Dr Qazi lives in Srinagar, where Mr Khan is posted as the municipal commissioner. An MD in Medicine, Dr Qazi studied in Delhi's Ambedkar University before going to the UK for higher studies.

Ms Dabi and Mr Khan officially got divorced in August last year after a family court in Jaipur granted their request.

Tina Dabi topped the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination for civil services in 2015, the same year Athar Khan ranked second. Their romance and wedding was straight out of a movie script.

The two were married in Delhi in April 2018.

Their wedding reception in Delhi was attended by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Ministers and then Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

Ms Dabi and Mr Khan are officers of the Rajasthan cadre and were both initially posted in Jaipur. Mr Khan is on deputation with the Jammu and Kashmir government now.

Tina Dabi, a graduate of Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College, shot to the spotlight after she became the first Dalit to top the prestigious civil services exam, that too in the first attempt.

She met Mr Khan, who is from Anantnag in Kashmir, during their training.