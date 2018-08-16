Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Health Still Critical, Says Minister JP Nadda

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Health: The former Prime minister is being treated at Delhi's AIIMS Hospital

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health continues to remain delicate but doctors at AIIMS doing their best to help him recover, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said on Thursday. "Doctors are treating him. He is critical. And doctors are doing their best to restore his health," Mr Nadda said. The 93-year-old has battled poor health for years but his condition has deteriorated sharply in recent days, doctors have said, sparking a flurry of visits from top dignitaries. Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health is under the supervision of Randeep Guleria, a pulmonologist and currently the Director of AIIMS.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP leadership, including its President Amit Shah, Chief Ministers and leaders of other parties, including Congress President Rahul Gandhi, made a beeline to the hospital where he was admitted on June 11.

Mr Nadda said the hospital would issue a detailed health bulletin soon.

"He is critical and is on life support systems," the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi said in the last statement on Thursday.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was hospitalised more than two months ago with a kidney infection and chest ailment but illness has kept him out of the public eye for years.

Advertisement

A former journalist and poet turned politician, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is credited with helping lay the foundations for the rise of the BJP.

PM Modi, party chief Amit Shah and BJP ministers Sushma Swaraj and Rajnath Singh were among the top figures to visit Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Thursday.

Vajpayee was one of the few opposition lawmakers inside parliament when India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, still held office.

(With inputs from IANS and AFP)