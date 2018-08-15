Atal Bihari Vajpayee Health Updates: Former Prime Minister On Life Support

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Health Updates: PM Modi visited the AIIMS (File)

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former prime minister and BJP stalwart, has been put on life-support system, the AIIMS said in a statement on Wednesday. The hospital said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee's condition worsened over the past 24 hours. Mr Vajpayee was admitted to the premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on June 11 with a urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion. However, soon the hospital had said that he was stable and on a path to recovery. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the AIIMS on Wednesday evening to enquire about Mr Vajpayee's condition. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP lawmaker Meenakshi Lekhi also visited the hospital. Many BJP leaders have visited the hospital.

Here are the updates on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health:

Advertisement