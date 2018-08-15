Atal Bihari Vajpayee Health Updates: Former Prime Minister On Life Support

New Delhi:
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Health Updates: PM Modi visited the AIIMS (File)
Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former prime minister and BJP stalwart, has been put on life-support system, the AIIMS said in a statement on Wednesday. The hospital said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee's condition worsened over the past 24 hours. Mr Vajpayee was admitted to the premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on June 11 with a urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion. However, soon the hospital had said that he was stable and on a path to recovery. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the AIIMS on Wednesday evening to enquire about Mr Vajpayee's condition. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP lawmaker Meenakshi Lekhi also visited the hospital. Many BJP leaders have visited the hospital.
Here are the updates on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health:
"Visited AIIMS to enquire about the health of Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. Discussed with the medical team. Praying to God that he responds to treatment and recovers soon. Millions of people are praying for him," Suresh Prabhu writes on Twitter.
Union Ministers Ashwini Kumar Choubey and Jitendra Singh visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is admitted.
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted that he was praying for Mr Vajpayee.
BJP leaders Harshvardhan and Shahnawaz Hussain visited the ailing leader in the hospital.
Union Minister Suresh Prabhu reached AIIMS to meet former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Atal Bihari Vajpayee is under the supervision of Dr Randeep Guleria, a pulmonologist and currently the Director of AIIMS. Dr Guleria has served as personal physician to Mr Vajpayee for over three decades.
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, BJP lawmaker Meenakshi Lekhi and Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani also visited the hospital to check on Mr Vajpayee's health.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited AIIMS to enquire about Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health. PM Modi reached the hospital at around 7.15 pm and spent about 50 minutes there. This was PM Modi's fourth visit to Mr Vajpayee in AIIMS since he has been admitted.