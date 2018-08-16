Atal Bihari Vajpayee Was 'Political Bhishma of India': Chandrababu Naidu

"Vajpayees era will remain historic in Indian politics," says Chandrababu Naidu. (File)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today expressed grief over the demise of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, describing him as the "political Bhishma of India" and crediting him with strengthening the BJP.

In a statement in Amaravati, he said former PM Vajpayee was a great humanist and a great visionary who always led a principled life.

"Vajpayee was instrumental in strengthening the BJP. From a party that had just two members in Lok Sabha, Vajpayee rode it to power. He was a successful MP, leader of opposition, Minister of External Affairs and eventually the Prime Minister," he said.

Recalling his personal association with the former Prime Minister, Mr Naidu recalled that Vajpayee had appointed him as Chairman of the Task Force on Micro Irrigation.

Noting that former PM Vajpayee contributed to the development of critical infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh, he said the former also took the initiative in expanding the National Highway 5 (now NH 16) from Itchapuram to Tada in the state.

"Vajpayees era will remain historic in Indian politics," the Chief Minister added.

Advertisement

YSR Congress president Y S Jaganmohan Reddy also condoled the death of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying the country today lost a great leader.

A great era has ended in Indian politics with the death of A B Vajpayee. He was a great poet, orator and a statesman who had admirers cutting across the political spectrum. His services to the nation will be ever-remembered, he said.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan also mourned the former Prime Ministers death.

It is unable to digest that Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a towering leader, is no more. He is not an individual, but a force. His achievements as Prime Minister will always be remembered, Mr Kalyan said.

Several ministers of Andhra Pradesh also expressed grief over former prime minister Vajpayee's demise.