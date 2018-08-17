Atal Bihari Vajpayee Was A Genuine Friend, Says Israel

"We extend our deepest condolences to the government and people of India at the loss of India's former Prime Minister Vajpayee," the Israel Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

All India | | Updated: August 17, 2018 21:08 IST
Atal Bihari Vajpayee, 93, passed away on Thursday in New Delhi after a prolonged illness

New Delhi: 

Condoling the death of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Israel on Friday said that it will always remember him as a genuine friend.

"He will always be remembered as a genuine friend of Israel," it stated.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, 93, passed away on Thursday in New Delhi after a prolonged illness. His funeral was held today.

