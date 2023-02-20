Atal Bihari Vajpayee General Scholarship Registrations Begins: Know Last Date And Other Details

The registration process started on February 20

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Ministry of External Affairs has started the registration process for the Atal Bihari Vaipayee General Scholarship Scheme. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the scholarship at the official website - a2ascholarships.iccr.gov.in.

The registration process started on February 20 and interested candidates can submit their applications by April 30. According to the official notification, the ICCR A2R portal is now open for candidates. Varsities will have time to inform the selected candidates till May 31.

According to the website, the last date for allocating scholarships and generating offer letters by Indian Mission abroad is June 30. The candidates can accept the offer letter by July 15.

If seats are available after the first round, the last date for Indian Missions to offer scholarships to other students is July 22, and it will conclude on July 30.

Candidates who are applying for the scholarship programme must be proficient in English. Applicants should be between the age of 18-30 years for undergraduate programmes and 18-45 years for PhD programmes.

The scholarship portal for the Silver Jubilee scholarship scheme (for PG and doctorate courses) and the Lata Mangeshkar dance and music scholarship scheme will open from February 20 till April 30.